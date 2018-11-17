Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 12:47:23 -0600') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO: Tunnel Walk vs. Michigan State
Gregg Peterson •
HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer
Check out the final Nebraska Tunnel Walk of the 2018 season before Nebraska takes on Michigan State.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}