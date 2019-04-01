Ticker
VIDEO: Troy Walters Spring Practice #10

Gregg Peterson • HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer

Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters meets with the media on Monday following practice.

