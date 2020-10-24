Join the team!
VIDEO: Seth Malcom highlights vs. Woodbine (IA)
Gregg Peterson •
HuskerOnline
Video Producer
@GreggPeterson2
Class of 2021 Nebraska OLB commit Seth Malcom (Tabor, IA) Fremont Mills highlights vs. Woodbine.
