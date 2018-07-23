Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-23 13:10:08 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Scott Frost Q&A at B1G Media Days

Gregg Peterson • HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost talks with the media on Monday in Chicago at Big Ten Media Days.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}