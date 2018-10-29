Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 13:33:30 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Scott Frost Monday Press Conference

Gregg Peterson • HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost with the media on Monday after practice talking Ohio State.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}