Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 14:02:09 -0500') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO: Scott Frost Monday Press Conference
Gregg Peterson •
HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost meets with the media on Monday to preview the Akron game and more.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}