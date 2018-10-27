Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-27 13:10:23 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Nebraska vs. Bethune-Cookman Sights & Sounds

Gregg Peterson • HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer

Check out all the sights and sounds from Saturday morning when Nebraska takes on Bethune-Cookman.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}