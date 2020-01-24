The Nebraska basketball team is back on the road this weekend for its second matchup of the season against No. 24 Rutgers. The Huskers (7-12 overall, 2-6 Big Ten Conference) are coming off a loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday night while the Scarlet Knights (14-5, 5-3) just suffered a loss to Iowa.

On Friday, head coach Fred Hoiberg and freshman forward Kevin Cross previewed the matchup as well as addressed the two team’s last meeting on Jan. 3 where the Scarlet Knights won by 17 points.

Saturday’s game tips off at 1 p.m. CT and the game will be aired on BTN.