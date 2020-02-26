News More News
basketball

VIDEO: Nebraska Basketball Previews Ohio State

Grace Harmon • HuskerOnline
Staff

Nebraska will host Ohio State on Thursday night as team tries to snap a 12-game losing streak. The Huskers, sitting at 7-20 on the season and 2-14 in conference play, are coming off a loss to Illinois earlier this week. The Buckeyes are coming into the contest with a record of 18-9 overall and 8-8 in conference play.

On Wednesday, head coach Fred Hoiberg and senior guard Haanif Cheatham spoke to the media ahead of the Thursday night matchup.

Nebraska and Ohio State tip off at 8 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN2.

