The Nebraska basketball team is back on the road to take on ninth-ranked Maryland. The Huskers (7-16 overall, 2-10 Big Ten Conference) are coming off a loss to Iowa on over the weekend while the Terrapins (19-4, 9-3) just took down a ranked Illinois team on Friday.

After practice on Monday, junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson and head coach Fred Hoiberg previewed the Tuesday night matchup in College Park, Maryland.

Tuesday’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT and the game will be aired on BTN.