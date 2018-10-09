Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 11:32:14 -0500') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO: Erik Chinander Tuesday Press Conference
Gregg Peterson •
HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer
Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander with the media on Tuesday following practice.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}