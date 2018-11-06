Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 11:31:34 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Erik Chinander Tuesday Press Conference

Gregg Peterson • HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer

Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander with the media on Tuesday following practice.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}