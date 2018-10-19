Join the Rivals community!
VIDEO: Cedric Case Highlights vs. Lincoln Southwest
Gregg Peterson •
HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer
Class of 2019 Lincoln High (NE) QB prospect Cedric Case Highlights vs. Lincoln Southwest (NE).
