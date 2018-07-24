Ticker
football

VIDEO: Bill Moos takes in B1G Media Days

Gregg Peterson • HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos talks with reporters in Chicago at Big Ten Media days.

