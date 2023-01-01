UA Game Announcement Guide: Gorney's predictions
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Commitments are always a major part of any all-star game and that is the case Tuesday at the Under Armour Next All-America Game. Four pledges are expected so we make our predictions below.
*****
MORE UA GAME: Texas signees, targets talk Arch Manning | Cormani McClain is hot topic | Stock boosters | Rankings questions popping up after two days | Three-Point Stance from Day 2 | Signees share which programs came in second | Signees predict semifinal results | Team Phantom takeaways from Day 1 | Team Speed takeaways from Day 1 | Three-Point Stance from Day 1 | Rumor Mill | Interview videos with more than two dozen prospects | Survey - Is the transfer portal affecting recruiting? | Respect My Decision podcast
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Message board | Transfer ranking | Transfer Tracker
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100
*****
Overview: The four-star defensive end from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy committed to Nebraska in late August but when former coach Scott Frost was fired, Lenhardt reopened his recruitment. Over the last few months, Rutgers, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Maryland became the five frontrunners for Lenhardt, who said at Under Armour media day that he’s already signed and is waiting to make his announcement at the game.
The Huskers have made him a top priority again and while Maryland and others could make this interesting, coach Matt Rhule and his staff look strongest to get him back in the Huskers’ class.
The pick: Nebraska
MORE: Interview with Lenhardt
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NEBRASKA FANS AT INSIDENEBRASKA.COM
*****
Overview: Auburn, Ohio State, Nebraska and Houston are the four finalists for Nation but this could even be a two-team race heading into decision day with the Huskers and Cougars having an edge in recent months.
Colorado was also a school mentioned for the three-star cornerback from Roswell, Ga., but that has slowed down since coach Deion Sanders took over in Boulder. Nation has been prioritized by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and his staff and all signs now point to Nation ending up in Lincoln unless a surprise is in store.
The pick: Nebraska
MORE: Interview with Nation
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NEBRASKA FANS AT INSIDENEBRASKA.COM
*****
Overview: Oregon and Michigan State are the final two for the four-star defensive end from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Ranch and there is reason to believe both have a great shot at him. Porter loved his visit to Eugene and the Ducks have made him a big priority heading down the stretch but his former trainer of years, Brandon Jordan, is on staff with the Spartans. After all is considered, it has felt that Oregon has taken the edge in his recruitment, though, despite an important connection to East Lansing.
The pick: Oregon
*****
Overview: Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Indiana were the schools mentioned mostly by Robinson at Under Armour media day but the whispers are Charlotte is making a major run at him since former Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances coach Biff Poggi is now the coach of the 49ers.
That is a significant connection that cannot go unnoticed and Robinson also really liked his visit to Charlotte in early December. If Poggi wasn’t the coach at Charlotte, the former Boston College commit probably wouldn’t end up there but he is the head man and that could be carrying a lot of weight.
The pick: Charlotte