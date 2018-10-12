CHICAGO – Tim Miles still vividly remembers a phone call he received shortly after Nebraska’s unbelievable NCAA Tournament run in 2014.



It was from Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, and he had a warning for the Huskers’ second-year coach.

“He said, ‘Next year is going to be really difficult,’” Miles said of Izzo’s message. “’Teams are going to give you their best shot, and it’s going to be a completely different deal. I just want you to think about that this summer and how you’re going to get your team ready for that.’

“Of course we had just this plunge (in 2014-15), and we weren’t ready for it, for a lot of different reasons.”

Said Izzo: “Well I love Tim, and I just know it’s very difficult when you go from kind of getting in (the NCAA Tournament) the first time and doing some things and then expectations. You’ve got a new arena, you’ve got all those new things coming; I just had a feel for it.”

Flash forward to 2018, where Nebraska is once again coming off a breakout campaign and looking to meet even loftier expectations this season.

With a loaded starting lineup featuring at least four potential pros, the Huskers are widely regarded as one of the top four teams in the Big Ten Conference and considered almost a surefire NCAA Tournament team.

Miles got another call from Izzo this spring after NU missed the Big Dance despite going 22-11 overall and finishing fourth in the Big Ten at 13-5.

“Last year after the season he called me and said, ‘You deserved to be in the NCAA Tournament,’” Miles said. “What he didn’t say was, ‘Next year is going to be worse.’”

That wasn’t by mistake, either.

“They’re too good!” Izzo said. “They’re too good now. I don’t want to get them jacked up for this year.”

The two coaches have had a close relationship since the day Izzo called Miles to congratulate him after his first victory at Nebraska. But his praise for the Huskers isn’t just friendly lip service.

Izzo praised the job Miles has done overcoming many of the basketball hurdles at Nebraska to build a legitimate Big Ten contender heading into his seventh season in Lincoln.

While he joked that he still isn’t much of a fan of Miles’ social media usage, Izzo said the Huskers weren’t to blame for coming up just short of making just their second NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998 last season.

“I feel bad about them missing the tournament,” Izzo said. “I think they were 13-5 in the league? Shame on us. That means we all did a bad job.”

With the conference expected to be much strong this year, Izzo doesn’t think there’s much standing in the Huskers’ way of returning to March Madness.

“I do think the players he got back – those guards he’s got are as good as anybody in the country, much less the Big Ten,” Izzo said. “Like I say about myself, if they can overcome his coaching and his tweeting, they’ll be good.”