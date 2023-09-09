News More News
TV Guide: How to watch, stream Nebraska-Colorado & other games of the week

Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule (Greg Smith/Inside Nebraska)
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Kickoff between Nebraska and Colorado is almost at our doorstep, and we are here to get you all settled in.

Here’s the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Week 2 battle in Boulder:

Nebraska at Colorado: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT

TV Channel: Fox (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)

Streaming: FuboTV (Link to free trial)

Radio: Husker Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody)

Listen online: Huskers.com

App Audio: Official Huskers App

Tale of the Tape

NEBRASKA:

Record: 0-1, 0-1 B1G

Last Game: at Minnesota (L, 13-10)

Rankings: NR

Coach: Matt Rhule

Career/NU Record: 47-44 (8th Year)/0-1 (1st Year)

vs. Colorado: 0-0


COLORADO:

Record: 1-0, 0-0 Pac-12

Last Game: at TCU (W, 45-42)

Rankings: 22 (AP)

Coach: Deion Sanders

Career/Colorado Record: 27-6 (4th Year, first year at FBS level)/1-0 (1st Year)

vs. Nebraska: 0-0


SERIES HISTORY:

All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 49-20-2

In Boulder: Nebraska leads, 23-11-2

Last Game: Colorado, 34-31 in OT in Boulder (2019)

Win Streak: Colorado, 2 games

Betting info

Current Spread: Colorado -2.5

Over/under: 58.5 points

Inside Nebraska Staff Prediction: Nebraska 28, Colorado 27

Other notable Saturday games on Week 2 slate

*all times Central

**denotes game featuring 2023 Nebraska opponent


SATURDAY:

10:00 AM

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (ACC Network)


11:00 AM

#10 Notre Dame at NC State (ABC)

Purdue at Virginia Tech (ESPN2)**

#12 Utah at Baylor (ESPN)


2:30 PM

Iowa at Iowa State (FOX)**

#20 Mississippi at #24 Tulane (ESPN2)

#23 Texas A&M at Miami (FL) (ABC)


5:00 PM

SMU at #18 Oklahoma (ESPN+)


5:30 PM

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (The CW)


6:00 PM

UCF at Boise State (FOX Sports 1)

Connecticut at Georgia State (ESPN+)

Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

#13 Oregon at Texas Tech (FOX)

#11 Texas at #3 Alabama (ESPN)


6:30 PM

UCLA at San Diego State (CBS)

#19 Wisconsin at Washington State (ABC)**


9:30 PM

Auburn at California (ESPN)

Oklahoma State at Arizona State (FOX Sports 1)

Stanford at #6 USC (FOX)

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

