TV Guide: How to watch Nebraska Volleyball + CFB Championship Weekend
Nebraska volleyball is back in action tonight in the biggest match of the season: Because it's the start of the postseason.
The No. 1 overall seed Huskers (28-1) face off against Long Island University (13-18) at 7 p.m. CT in Lincoln following a first-round match between Missouri (17-12) and Delaware (24-4) at the Devaney Center with the two winners set to square off at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The following is the TV and radio information to prepare you for the Huskers' NCAA Tournament match.
We also have the full listings below for what could be one of the wildest Championship Weekends we have ever seen in college football – or at least since the start of the College Football Playoff Era – with a 10-game slate on deck beginning tonight.
==========================
Nebraska vs. Long Island: How to watch, listen
Time: 7:00 p.m. Central Time
TV Channel: ESPN+ (streaming; all first and second round matches will be streamed on ESPN+)
Streaming: YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Lincoln 107.3 FM and AM 590 Omaha (John Baylor will handle play-by-play duties in his 30th season doing so for Husker volleyball games, and former Nebraska All-American setter Lauren (Cook) West will provide color commentary
Listen online: Huskers.com
App Audio: Official Huskers App
==========================
Fast Facts
CFB Championship Weekend: TV info for potentially wild slate
Notes:
>> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing the slate of games this week – and every week during the 2023 season.
>> All times Central
>> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll.
==========================
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 1
6:00 PM
C-USA Championship Game: New Mexico State at #20 Liberty (CBS Sports Network)
7:00 PM
Pac-12 Championship Game (at Las Vegas): #5 Oregon vs. #3 Washington (ABC)
===================================
SATURDAY - DECEMBER 2
11:00 AM
Big 12 Championship Game (at Arlington, TX): #19 Oklahoma State vs. #7 Texas (ABC)
MAC Championship Game (at Detroit): Miami (OH) vs. #23 Toledo (ESPN)
2:00 PM
Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State at UNLV (FOX)
3:00 PM
AAC Championship Game: #25 Southern Methodist at #17 Tulane (ABC)
SEC Championship Game (at Atlanta): #1 Georgia vs. #8 Alabama (CBS)
Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN)
7:00 PM
ACC Championship Game (at Charlotte, NC): #15 Louisville vs. #4 Florida State (ABC)
Big Ten Championship Game (at Indianapolis): #2 Michigan vs. #18 Iowa (FOX)