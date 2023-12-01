Nebraska volleyball is back in action tonight in the biggest match of the season: Because it's the start of the postseason.

The No. 1 overall seed Huskers (28-1) face off against Long Island University (13-18) at 7 p.m. CT in Lincoln following a first-round match between Missouri (17-12) and Delaware (24-4) at the Devaney Center with the two winners set to square off at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The following is the TV and radio information to prepare you for the Huskers' NCAA Tournament match.

We also have the full listings below for what could be one of the wildest Championship Weekends we have ever seen in college football – or at least since the start of the College Football Playoff Era – with a 10-game slate on deck beginning tonight.

