Frost ended up hiring defensive line coach Tony Tuioti from Cal and even though he arrived shortly before spring practices were set to begin he has immediately gelled in with the coaching staff and players.

The staff spent two seasons together in Orlando before moving to Lincoln with Frost last year. When defensive line coach Mike Dawson left for the NFL this past February one of the questions many had was how his replacement would mesh in with a staff that was so tight-knit.

One of the more unique aspects of Scott Frost 's hire at Nebraska over a year ago was the fact he brought his entire coaching staff with him from UCF, something that is rare in the coaching business.

In fact, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher says it seems as if Tuioti had been part of this staff all along.

"Man, he's blending right in like he's been with us since we was in the UCF days," Fisher said about Tuioti. "He's a great coach and an even better man. He's a pleasure to have and the defensive line is doing a great job and I see that the defensive line is bonding with him and he's bonding with the players. Not just his players, but my guys and linebackers, so he's a great piece and a great piece to the puzzle here."

Being the new face in the room full of coaches that have worked with each other could have been somewhat intimidating for some.

Although Tuioti says he came in just like he would want a new player of his to come in and help the team out immediately.

"Just jump in and play fast and see how you can help the team," Tuioti said. "If you're really here to try to help our team get better, you're going to anything possible. It doesn't (do any good) sitting there, that does no good for anybody to sit back and wait and that BS. It’s the same thing when you're walking down the hallway, if you see trash pick it up put in the trashcan. It's no different.”

Tuioti said after he accepted the job Frost encouraged him to speak up and have a voice from the get go.

"There's responsibility that goes along with the job down here," Tuioti said about coaching at Nebraska. "I just want to help any way possible. If there's any information I can share or help in any way, I'm going to voice my opinion on that. If it's something that blends well with what we're doing defensively then it's all good.

"Just sitting down with Coach Frost early on, he wanted me to come in here and not sit and just wait. He wanted me to just jump in and just dive in and start working. That's what I've been doing.”

From what several offensive assistants have been saying throughout the spring it sounds like Tuioti and his players have been doing plenty of work as the defensive line has been praised several times.

For Fisher, everything from Tuioti's knowledge of the 3-4 scheme to how he carries himself on and off the field has made a new face seem like he's been there from the start.

"Like I said, man, he came in like he'd been with us for a while, so he just blended right on in," Fisher said. "He wasn't like a new coach as far as what comes out his mouth in the meetings and his attitude and his demeanor. He just gelled right in and fit right in."