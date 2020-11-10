Here are some quick reactions and takes following Tuesday's Nebraska football post-practice media session.

We saw freshmen wide receiver Marcus Fleming and Zavier Betts take a more prominent role in the offense this past Saturday at Northwestern, along with running back Marvin Scott.

On defense, Myles Farmer, Quinton Newsome, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich and Pheladrius Payne all continue to see more time.

Both defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said on Tuesday they are going to keep working young players like this in the rotation.

It's scary to think the kind of impact guys like Fleming made last week, after having such limited time in the offense. That's only going to get better each week.

On defense, I'd say Payne has been one of the more pleasant surprises and the staff has reworked their scheme to feature guys like him on the edge.

He's played just 40 snaps (ranks 17th on the defense in snaps played), but has produced four STOP tackles, which ranks fourth on the team according to PFF. Reimer by the way leads NU with six, along with Ben Stille and Collin Miller.

And speaking of Stille, he's grading out by far the best we've seen over his career according to PFF. He's a 79.8 over two games. His grade a year ago over the entire season was 70.3, and he was in the 60s in 2017 and 2018.