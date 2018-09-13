Troy expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's match-up
The Troy Trojans will come to Lincoln for the fifth time since 2001 to take on Nebraska in Memorial Stadium. As we do each week, HuskerOnline goes in-depth with an expert that covers the opponent. ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news