It's no secret that what Ozigbo did this past year was nothing short of astounding and that translated into one of the top performers in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus. Among Big Ten backs with at least 100 rushing attempts, Ozigbo graded out second in both overall offense and rushing with grades of 82.7 and 90.4, respectively. That run grade of 90.4 was also good enough for seventh in the country. Ozigbo was fourth in the conference in yards per carry at 7.1 and also racked up 12 touchdowns, which was second to Jonathan Taylor's 15. Ozigbo also went the entire season without fumbling the ball, a stat that only three other running backs in the Big Ten can claim.

Spielman was having a stellar season leading up to an injury that cost him the final two games of the season. Even though he was only able to play in 10 games this year, the talented junior still racked in 818 yards and eight touchdowns, good enough for fifth in the conference. Spielman graded out well overall among the wide receivers, coming in third with an overall grade of 83.3 and a receiving grade of 84.7. What may be Spielman's most impressive stat from this past year is his yards after the catch per reception where he came in third across the Big Ten with 8.1 yards.

First Team: Deontai Williams

"Williams was truly an elite player for Nebraska, as he posted a run-defense grade of 86.9 to go with a coverage grade of 89.9." -- Pro Football Focus

Williams played a limited number of snaps this past season for the Huskers, coming in on only 242 of 933 snaps all year, but the sophomore made every bit of those snaps count. Williams was able to grade out among the top five safeties with at least 100 snaps in four of the five major categories that the players are graded on: overall, run defense, pass rush, and coverage. Williams received the best overall grade among safeties at 91.3, as well as the top grade in run defense at 86.9. In coverage, Williams got the second highest grade in the league of 89.9, barely losing out to Iowa safety Geno Stone who received a 90.3. The area where Williams did the poorest among other Big Ten safeties was in the tackling category, coming in at 19th with a grade of 76.4.

It seemed like anytime Williams was in, he was making plays. He forced two fumbles, which was tied for first, picked off two passes, and his longest play given up was for only 17 yards, the fourth lowest among safeties. If any quarterback did decide to target Williams, they mostly came up empty-handed as opposing QBs had an NFL passer rating of only 43.8, the eighth lowest in the league.

Not only was Williams voted among the best safeties in the Big Ten, Pro Football Focus also gave Williams an honorable mention for their All-American team, as well.