WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Trey Palmer is electric.

He is already one of the most exciting receivers in the Big Ten, and all of college football, to watch. To steal something that Steve Marik said to me and Greg Smith during the game: Imagine how he would look in an offense that has a reliable offensive line and a big-arm quarterback.

Well…there was someone who was in attendance at Saturday night’s game between Nebraska and Purdue whose team’s system Palmer is tailor-made to play in.

Along with scouts from the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs had a scout in attendance at Ross Ade Stadium. And the following thought popped into my mind while watching Palmer, an absolute burner who runs a 10.42 in the 100-meter dash:

Palmer would look really good in that Chiefs’ offensive system with that speed to run under passes from Patrick Mahomes and to be used in a bunch of different ways by Andy Reid and Co.

That was my first thought when I saw Palmer slice through the middle of the Boilermakers’ secondary for a 37-yard touchdown. And then a 60-yard run on a reverse during the Huskers’ next drive only added more fuel to that fire.

Those plays were part of a monster, brilliant and historic night for the first-year LSU transfer.

Palmer finished with seven receptions for 237 receiving yards and two touchdowns in addition to that 60-yard carry. His big day set the Huskers' school record for most receiving yards in a game, surpassing JD Spielman's 209-yard day against Wisconsin in 2018. He also became the first FBS player this century with least 225-plus receiving yards and 50-plus rushing yards in a game.

“I really didn’t know (about the record),” Palmer said. “Literally, I just went out there and made the plays when my number was called. I just made the play, so that's all I was doing the whole time.

“I watched film so I noticed the defensive tendencies and DBs’ tendencies and stuff, so I know how to tap them and whatnot.”