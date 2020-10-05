Not only will he be able to play right away this season, but many feel the former four-star prospect will be a starter from Day 1 for the Huskers.

Junior guard Trey McGowens , to transferred from Pittsburgh in April, was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Four days after landing Rivals150 big man Wilhelm Breidenbach in its 2021 recruiting class, Nebraska received even more good news on Monday afternoon.

McGowens, who was rated by Rivals as the No. 2 sit-out transfer in the country for 2020, started 64 of 66 games at Pitt over the past two seasons.

A former four-star prospect who ranked 83rd in the 2018 class, he was the first commitment for Pitt head coach Jeff Capel and was the Panthers’ highest-rated recruit since Steven Adams.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound native of Pendleton, S.C., lived up to the hype as a true freshman, averaging 11.6 points per game and setting a freshman school record with 33 points in a win over Louisville.

The South Carolina native who attended Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia followed that up this past season by ranking third on the team in scoring (11.5 ppg), second in assists (3.6 apg), and first in steals (1.9 spg).

But McGowens ended his sophomore campaign unsure that his game was developing the way he had hoped to achieve his ultimate goal of making the NBA, so he opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Mar. 18.

He chose Nebraska over other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Ole Miss.