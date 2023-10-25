Well, it sounds like Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule will get his wish granted.

Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts, while making his monthly appearance on Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night, was once again in line with the Nebraska football coach after Rhule gave some great in-depth stuff on Monday about some of the operations of a college football game.

Rhule discussed sign stealing and how college football can avoid controversies like the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan entirely with some opinions that made national waves.

“Yeah, sign stealing happens every game,” Rhule said. “There’s nothing wrong with teams looking over trying to steal our signs. There’s nothing wrong with us looking at their signs. It’s why you should have mics in the helmets. All these coaches that vote against it every year, they don’t want to teach their quarterback. In the NFL, the quarterback goes out there with three play calls. If I see the free safety’s foot like that, I might go one high and check to this play. But you get to college and you’re watching the game on a Tuesday night, and they’ve got the signal and they're just calling a play. That’s what makes college football, to me, that’s why they score more points. But it’s also why the kids are less prepared.

“That’s why there 100 percent should be (mics in the helmets). You get rid of all the stupid signs on the sideline so we can get pictures of rockstars and all that, and we could just play football the way it should be. You go to a high school game, there’s technology on the sideline. You go to an NFL game, there’s technology on the sideline. Go to college, there’s nothing. It should be (implemented). … We should absolutely have technology, but if there’s a rule, the rule should be followed.”

That rule, Alberts said Tuesday, is being looked at closely and will be changing very soon.