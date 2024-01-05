One of the goals Nebraska had as it entered the offseason was adding a veteran presence to a receiver room filled with talented — yet young and, for the most part, inexperienced — wideouts, like Malachi Coleman, Jaylen Lloyd, Jaidyn Doss, Demitrius Bell and four true freshmen. The Huskers took to the transfer portal to meet that goal and landed on Isaiah Neyor on Friday night.

Neyor is a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder who spent the past two seasons at Texas and the prior three at Wyoming, where he was an All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2021. Pending a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA, Neyor will have two seasons of eligibility left. One of the bigger names for portal receivers when he entered after the 2021 season, Neyor was once committed to Tennessee before ultimately flipping to Texas. Injury kept Neyor’s career with the Longhorns from getting off to a smooth start. In his first fall camp with Texas in 2022, Neyor sustained a season-ending ACL injury. He returned for 2023, but played in just one game, the season-opener against Rice in which he caught one pass for 14 yards. Neyor was a two-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas. He signed with Wyoming over Stephen F. Austin.