Transfer Tim-Bits: Latest intel on Huskers' portal targets

Rivals national analyst Greg Smith makes three predictions on Jackson Cantwell, ND-Indiana and Michigan in the portal.
Nebraska is a "favorite" to land the No. 1 overall player in the new Rivals250 rankings for the Class of 2026.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives his thoughts at each position of the new 2026 recruiting rankings.
Rivals' Adam Gorney has the latest info on a handful of top players looking for new homes in the transfer portal.
East Tennessee State defensive lineman Jaylen George commits to Nebraska.
Rivals national analyst Greg Smith makes three predictions on Jackson Cantwell, ND-Indiana and Michigan in the portal.
Nebraska is a "favorite" to land the No. 1 overall player in the new Rivals250 rankings for the Class of 2026.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives his thoughts at each position of the new 2026 recruiting rankings.