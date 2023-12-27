DE NIC SCOURTON

Scourton was one of the crown jewels of Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class. The four-star from Texas lived up to his ranking. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, he racked up 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 50 tackles and 28 quarterback hurries this season in 11 games. He just went into the portal but expect him to jump to the top of many programs’ wish lists.

WR JULIAN FLEMING

Julian Fleming (© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

The former five-star recruit is one of the biggest names left in the portal from the Big Ten. Injuries and NFL-ready talent ahead of him kept Fleming from being more productive at Ohio State. But now he’s looking to be more of a No. 1 wideout. He might not be leaving the Big Ten though since Penn State and Nebraska are the two programs linked closely with him.

TE MALIQ CARR

Maliq Carr (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder is a former four-star prospect who spent his true freshman season as a wide receiver at Purdue in 2020. He then transferred to Michigan State and moved to tight end. Carr had 54 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns in 34 games with six starts. He has NFL size and athleticism so he will make an intriguing portal pickup.

RB JAYLIN LUCAS

Jaylin Lucas (© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

The former three-star running from Louisiana is an interesting do-it-all running back option on the market. He had 546 total rushing yards and four scores on the ground while playing for Indiana. But that’s not what makes him unique. He’s hauled in 50 passes so far in his career. He’s picked up some good offers so far including Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and others.

TE COREY DYCHES

Corey Dyches (© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)