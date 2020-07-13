Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2020, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com writers Robin Washut and Nate Clouse, KETV Sports Director Andy Kendeigh, and Mike'l Severe, Co-Host of Severe and Benning the Morning on 1620 The Zone.

40. Daniel Cerni, P, Fr.

Though he's currently the only Husker yet to make it to campus while waiting on an international visa, Daniel Cerni is expected to step right into Nebraska's starting punter role when he eventually arrives in Lincoln. A product of the impressive Prokick Australian punter pipeline, Cerni brings a big leg and plenty of athleticism to NU's punter position as a former Australian rules football standout. Prokick Australia has produced five Ray Guy Award winners, 17 All-Americans and over 75 punters on scholarship since it's inception in 2007. Nebraska is hoping Cerni will continue that trend in 2020 and beyond.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l NR 39th 28th 39th NR

39. Luke Reimer, LB, So.

Nebraska's walk-on tradition continued last season when Luke Reimer came out of nowhere and became a regular contributor on defense and special teams. The former Lincoln (NE) North Star product played in 10 games as a true freshman walk-on, totaling 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss. He made his defensive debut with three tackles vs. No. 5 Ohio State. With questions still remaining with the Huskers' linebacker rotation, Reimer should once again have an opportunity to find a place on the defensive depth chart and possibly even earn a scholarship.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 35th 35th 33rd 40th 38th

38. Chris Hickman, WR, RFr.

Chris Hickman only played in his allotted four games last season as a true freshman to preserve his redshirt, but in the process, he still managed to find a new home in Nebraska's offense. After being recruited and starting his college career as a tight end, the former Omaha (NE) Burke standout ended 2019 as primarily a wide receiver, which is what he's now listed at on NU's official roster. Hickman will have plenty of competition with the Huskers' new crop of wide receivers, but his size (6-6, 215) and blocking ability could give him an edge as one of the unit's top dark horses.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l NR NR NR 27th 28th

37. Myles Farmer, S, RFr.

There's no denying that Nebraska really, really wanted to play Myles Farmer last season as a true freshman. But the Husker But stayed the course and preserved the promising safety's redshirt. Now NU is hoping its patience will pay off with Farmer fully at its disposal. A former three-star recruit out of Westlake (Ga.), Farmer was rated as one of the top-50 safeties in the country in the 2019 class. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher called "one of the top guys, I think, on the team" going into the spring, so expectations are already soaring.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 27th 31st 38th NR NR

36. Marvin Scott III, RB, Fr.

Marvin Scott III was only rated as a three-star recruit, but he comes to Nebraska as one of the most productive running backs in Florida high school history. Scott finished with 7,482 yards and scored 80 total touchdowns in his high school career at Warner Christian Academy and then Spruce Creek. His yardage unofficially ranks sixth all-time in Florida, and more than 2,700 of those yards and 34 touchdowns came at the 8A level in two years with Spruce Creek, the state's highest level of football. The 200-pound Scott was also a state champion weight lifter, posting marks of 405 pounds on the bench press and 295 on the clean/jerk. He should bring elements of speed and power to Nebraska's running game.