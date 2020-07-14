Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2020, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com writers Robin Washut and Nate Clouse, KETV Sports Director Andy Kendeigh, and Mike'l Severe, Co-Host of Severe and Benning the Morning on 1620 The Zone. Previous ranking: 36-40

35. Deontre Thomas, DL, Jr.

After seeing action in all 12 games last season and finishing with a career-high 19 tackles, the time is now for Deontre Thomas to further establish himself as a fixture in Nebraska's defensive line rotation. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound junior will be one of the more veteran pieces on NU's d-line this season. In fact, next to senior Ben Stille, no returning Husker has played more career snaps on the defensive front than Thomas. An injury his sophomore year delayed a promising start to his college career, but the hope is Thomas is now ready to build on where he left off last year and make another big jump in 2020.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 33rd 34th NA 34th 29th

34. Zavier Betts, WR, Fr.

Many eyes will be on true freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts this season, as he was the lone in-state full-scholarship signee in Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. But not only that, Betts also has a golden opportunity to make an immediate impact in the Huskers' revamped and inexperienced receiving corps. His 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame gives him added elements of size and physicality that could help get the former four-star standout from Bellevue (NE) West on the field right away.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 37th 36th 37th 26th 33rd

33. Connor Culp, K, Sr.

Once the starting place kicker at LSU as a redshirt freshman in 2017, Culp wound up joining Nebraska this offseason as a walk-on and looks to be in the driver's seat to win the Huskers' kicker job this fall. A former U.S. Army All-American, Culp ended up the odd man out at LSU when he lost his job to Groza Award finalist Cole Tracy in 2018 and then SEC record-setter Cade York in 2019. In his one season as a starter for the Tigers, Culp finished 11-for-16 on field goals and 20-of-23 on extra points. He hit a game-winner to beat Auburn and had a stretch that season where he connected on eight straight kicks in conference games. He tied a school-record in 2017 by making four field goals against Ole Miss, including his career-long of 47-yards.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 34th 40th 21st 32nd NA

32. Keem Green, DL, Jr.

Expectations were soaring when Keem Green finally arrived in Lincoln two weeks into the 2019 fall camp. But he never seemed to find his footing last season, playing in just three games and recording one tackle on the year. Now with a full year in the program under his belt, hopes are high once again for the former four-star and top-20 JUCO recruit out of Highland (KS) C.C. At 6-5, 315, Green has all of the size and strength necessary to be a force in the Big Ten. A one-time South Carolina commit out of high school, Green will have every opportunity to show what he can do this season.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l NR 37th 19th 38th 31st

31. Boe Wilson, OL, Sr.

One of the most experienced returning pieces on Nebraska's offensive line, Boe Wilson very well could find himself out of the starting lineup this season after some new competition was added at guard. Senior Matt Farniok looks cemented at right guard after moving inside from his starting right tackle spot, leaving a three-way competition at left guard between Wilson, last year's LG starter Trent Hixson, and promising redshirt freshman Ethan Piper. Regardless if Wilson is a starter or not, having someone with his experience in the two-deep will be invaluable for the Huskers, as attrition is always a battle on the offensive line every season.