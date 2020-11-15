Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2020, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com writers Robin Washut and Nate Clouse, KETV Sports Director Andy Kendeigh, and Mike'l Severe, Co-Host of Severe and Benning the Morning on 1620 The Zone. Previous ranking: 36-40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20

15. Ty Robinson, DL, RFr.

Ty Robinson was one of the biggest gets in Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class, and by only playing in three games last season and preserving his redshirt, he should be more ready than ever to make his mark. The former four-star recruit out of Gilbert (AZ) Higley was rated the No. 91 overall prospect in the country coming out of high school. Since then, he's bulked up his frame by nearly 40 pounds to 6-6, 315. Nebraska needs its young defensive line talent to step up quickly this year, and Robinson's ability to play any position up front should give him ample opportunity to reach his potential.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 17th 19th 14th 19th 14th

14. Travis Vokolek, TE, Jr.

Even though he transferred to Nebraska from a Rutgers offense that was downright pitiful, Travis Vokolek still arrived in Lincoln with some pretty lofty expectations. The junior out of Kickapoo, Mo., hauled in a modest 17 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns during his two seasons with the Scarlet Knights. But some that watched him still felt Vokolek had NFL potential in the right offense. He will compete with established senior Jack Stoll for the starting job this fall, but it will likely be tough to keep the 2019 Nebraska Offensive Scout Team MVP off the field.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 13th 15th 22nd 13th 12th

13. Collin Miller, ILB, Sr.

Collin Miller's first opportunity to become a staple in Nebraska's linebacking corps finally came last season, and he got as much of a workload as he could've imagined. The Huskers were essentially limited to a three-man rotation at inside linebacker in 2019 with Miller, Mohamed Barry, and Will Honas. As a result, Miller started the first 12 games of his career as a junior and tied for third on the team with a career-high 67 tackles, a career-high seven tackles for loss, and recorded his first career sack. Miller was named the team's Linebacker of the Year for his efforts, and he and Honas will again be the leaders of an inexperienced group of ILBs this season.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 14th 16th 13th 14th 13th

12. Matt Farniok, OL, Sr.

When Bryce Benhart proved he was ready to join Nebraska's starting offensive line this offseason, it allowed senior Matt Farniok to move from right tackle to right guard - a position many felt was his natural fit. Farniok is as experienced as any member of the Huskers' o-line, as he's started 24 straight games, was voted a team captain last season, and was named NU's Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019. His leadership is a big reason why Nebraska's staff wanted him at right guard instead of left, as he should be an invaluable mentor next to Benhart and will help the Huskers get their five best linemen on the field.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate Andy Mike'l 8th 8th 8th 16th 20th

11. Cam Jurgens, C, So.

The start of Cam Jurgens' first season at center was rough, to say the least. A preseason injury held him out of much of fall camp, and then issues with his snaps became a serious problem for Nebraska's offense. However, the former tight end recruit out of Beatrice (NE) eventually settled down in his new role and ended 2019 as a stable presence in the middle of the Huskers' o-line. The first Husker freshman center (true or redshirt) to start a game since the NCAA restored freshmen eligibility in 1972, Jurgens' development will be a big reason around the optimism for NU's improvement up front.