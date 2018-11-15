Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2018, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com staff Robin Washut, Nate Clouse, Mike Matya, and Gregg Peterson.

Tyler Krecklow

15. Will Honas, ILB, Jr.

Honas arrived on campus regarded by many as the most likely 2018 newcomer to make an immediate impact this season, and he definitely backed that up with his play this spring. The El Dorado (Kan.) Butler C.C. transfer was ranked as the nation's top junior college linebacker, and NU linebackers coach Barrett Ruud referred to Honas as his "hand-picked" guy on Signing Day. As it stands, Honas will battle with Mohamed Barry for a starting job, but he should see a major role regardless whether he starts or not.

Ranking breakdown Sean Robin Nate Mike Gregg 15th 5th 24th 6th 35th

Associated Press

14. Dedrick Young, ILB, Sr.

Young adjusted pretty well to moving inside in Nebraska's switch to a 3-4 scheme, ranking second on the team with 80 total stops last year to become just the 36th Husker to rack up more than 200 career tackles (201). His ceiling could reach its highest point yet as a senior in NU's new defense, as he immediately impressed his new coaches this spring. Having played in 36 games with 31 starts in his career, Young also stands and the team’s most experienced returning player on the roster by a fairly wide margin, and he'll be counted on as a key leader in 2018.

Ranking breakdown Sean Robin Nate Mike Gregg 13th 18th 11th 22nd 19th

Tyler Krecklow

13. Ben Stille, DE, So.

He may only be entering his redshirt sophomore season, but Stille is already establishing himself as one of Nebraska's top defensive leaders not only for the future, but also for this year. Stille immediately impressed in his first action in 2017 by leading the team with 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He's reportedly had an excellent offseason thus far, and his trajectory should only continue to skyrocket going forward.

Ranking breakdown Sean Robin Nate Mike Gregg 18th 12th 7th 8th 29th

Tyler Krecklow

12. Tyjon Lindsey, WR, So.

One of the most heralded members of Nebraska's 2017 recruiting class, Lindsey had a modest debut season as a true freshman with 12 catches for 76 yards. A scary medical issue during winter conditioning nearly derailed his career (and potentially much worse), but the former four-star recruit bounced back in a major way and had an excellent first spring in NU's new offense. Lindsey's future now looks brighter than ever.

Ranking breakdown Sean Robin Nate Mike Gregg 19th 13th 12th 18th 7th

Nate Clouse

11. Jerald Foster, OL, Sr.

Foster returns for his final collegiate season as one of the top vocal leaders not only of the offense, but of Nebraska's entire team. Having started 16 consecutive games, the former Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast product will be lynchpin in the Huskers' offensive line at right guard. He started every game last year and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his efforts, and he'll be looking for even more in 2018.