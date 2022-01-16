 HuskerOnline - Top 2023 recruit Noonan to visit Nebraska again soon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-16 06:00:00 -0600') }} football

Top 2023 recruit Noonan to visit Nebraska again soon

Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@ BryanMunson_
Played defensive line for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

One of the top in-state recruits for Nebraska in the 2023 class is Husker legacy Maverick Noonan. The Elkhorn (Neb.) South product will likely have to miss the upcoming junior day events coming up the last two weekends in January.

Noonan will make his way back to Lincoln soon though.

"I am not sure if I will make it to junior day later this month," Noonan said "I definitely plan on visiting Lincoln sometime soon though."


