Nebraska has added a big piece to its defensive line Thursday both literally and figuratively in Tony Fair. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound defensive tackle out of Tucson (Ariz.) Pima C.C. picked NU over Indiana. He becomes the 12th known commit for Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Fair's commitment means for Nebraska.

1. Nebraska is looking to improve its roster as fast as possible and that means the Huskers are in the market for some of the top JUCO players in the country to come in and help play immediately. Fair becomes the second JUCO commit in NU's 2019 class and will arrive in Lincoln in December as a 2-for-2 transfer. 2. Fair is a big body at 6-foot-3, 330-pounds that has a lot of playing experience. He should be able to come in and help soften the blow of losing a player like Mick Stoltenberg to graduation at the nose tackle position while also allowing younger guys like Damion Daniels to continue to grow and develop. Having depth a along the defensive line is important to the Huskers. 3. Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has said that having a stud nose tackle as the anchor of his 3-4 defense definitely makes things a lot easier for everyone else and it looks like Fair could be someone to help provide that.



4. Fair is much more than just a big body that can plug up the middle by taking on double teams. He's an extremely active player as he tallied an impressive 98 tackles last season at Pima C.C. in only nine games. Racking up 10.9 tackles per game is pretty good for a linebacker, let alone a 330-pound nose tackle. 5. Fair plays with good leverage and rarely do you see a lineman get into his body and lock him up. He's strong at the point of attack and very quick and agile for his size. 6. I like how Fair plays with his hands. He's got quick and active hands which really help keep his opponents off of him and allow him to track the ball carrier or get after the quarterback. 7. Fair appears to play with great effort and and always seems to have his motor running at a high level. He recognized Nebraska's need at his position and sees the the type impact of player his his skill set could be within Chinander's defense.

1 - Quarterback 3 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2- Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

