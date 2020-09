James Carnie, a tight end who has committed to Miami-Ohio is still open to options including Nebraska. While Nebraska just signed two tight ends in Thomas Fidone and A.J. Rollins, there is a possibility that Carnie could be the third guy. Carnie led Norris to a 35-6 win over Elkhorn North with a 71-yard touchdown to start the scoring. He finished the night with three catches for 96 yards.