HuskerOnline.com

Nebraska’s offense is on the cusp of re-writing the school record books this season, as it has a chance to post not one, but its first two 1,000-yard receivers ever as well as its first 1,000-yard rusher since 2014.

Running back Devine Ozigbo needs just 204 more rushing yards to reach the milestone, while wideouts J.D. Spielman (747 yards) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (725) are both within striking distance. Head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Troy Walters said the idea of all three players accomplishing the feat would be a great feather in the Huskers’ cap, but the team wouldn’t stray from its top priority of doing whatever was necessary to win. “We’re trying to win games, and for us to win games we have to be explosive on offense,” Walters said. “It’s exciting as a staff, because Stanley, J.D., and Devine are such good people. They’re role models, they reflect the culture and what we want. “They come to work every day and work their tails off, they’re unselfish and team-first. We want all the awards that those guys can get, and they deserve it.” For any or all the players to hit the 1,000-yard mark would be a nice addition to Nebraska’s future recruiting efforts as well. Frost said he believes Nebraska was a program that sells itself on the recruiting trail, but having tangible examples of great individual success certainly would help with their overall sales pitch. “I think out on the recruiting trail kids see what our offense is about, and man, if I was a young player in high school looking at our core of young players and especially our freshman quarterback, I’d want to come catch balls from him,” Frost said. “I think a lot of those things speak for themselves, but it always helps to have to proof on paper and Stan and J.D. and Devine are all close to hitting a milestone.” - Robin Washut

Verduzco continues to see growth from Martinez

It’s been a very smooth ride thus far for freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez this season.

So smooth, that the “freshman mistakes” you often see quarterbacks make are few and far between in his game. Last week vs. Ohio State, though, we saw Martinez make one of those errors when he tried to create something out of nothing with an ill-advised backward pass that led to a lost fumble in the red zone. Verduzco said he was obviously disappointed in Martinez’s decision there, but at the same time he didn’t really have to say anything to him about it. “It was kind of funny, because when he got on the phone and we were talking on the headset, he was so relaxed that I thought maybe there was something wrong with him,” Verduzco said. “I said, ‘Adrian, are you alright?’ He said, ‘Coach, I’m fine.’ "Obviously, after the one tragic error, I wanted to offer him some choice words, but I thought better of it. He didn’t need to hear that from me. Now next year it might be a different story. I think just how he handled the environment and all of that part of it was really good.”

- Sean Callahan

The growth of Nebraska's offensive line has allowed for the staff to keep defenses off-balance with in-game adjustments. Getty Images

Knowledge of offense helping o-line make in-game adjustments

As the season progresses teams continue to evolve and add new wrinkles into their schemes each week.

Luckily for Nebraska, they’ve been able to grow within their own system enough to be able to make better in-game adjusts depending upon what they’re seeing from their opponent. Offensive line coach Greg Austin said he loves that part of football and last week’s game against Ohio State was like a chess match. “This past game was fun, honestly. It was a chess match,” Austin said about last week’s game. “Ohio State has good players, good scheme, they had a lot of (looks) beforehand, so we had to certainly prepare and respect that. They didn’t do any of that this game. They ran some new patterns, some new movement, new defensive line patterns. “So you had to come to the sidelines and really dig down and really teach some of that stuff that they’re doing as in-game adjustments. Those are the things that make the game fun. Obviously, winning is the ultimate goal in doing all of that, but it was kind of cool coming to the sideline and getting those guys coached up as to what they’re doing and the adjustments we have to make for it.” Austin says he felt his offensive line did a very good job of making the necessary adjustments and he’s seen a lot of progress in that regard compared to earlier in the season. “They did a pretty good job of handling it,” Austin said. “Those are the things that we are stressing as we move forward. These guys are cerebral. These guys know enough about the game plan, they know enough about the plays they are running conceptually to make the adjustments. “For us to do the things that we did in the in-game adjustments that we made this past week, there is no way we could have done that (earlier in the season). I go back to the Troy game, I’m not going to say that they were inferior personnel-wise, but some of the things that they did schematically our guys just weren’t always in tuned to it. "That was just a testament to us being young in the scheme and in techniques and everything else associated with it. You look at that experience and you look at the experience we just had this past week and if we had that knowledge under our belt it probably would have been a different outcome.” - Nate Clouse

Huskers know they need to slow Illinois' rushing attack

Illinois heads to Lincoln this weekend with a 4-5 record and hopes of making a bowl game.

The Fighting Illini are coming off of an impressive 55-31 win over Minnesota last week where their top three rushers piled up 432 yards and five scores. Nebraska defensive end Ben Stille said a key to success will be slowing down Illinois’ 30th-ranked ground game. “They throw a lot at you so we’re going to have to be really sound in what we do with all of our fits and everything and all of our techniques,” Stille said. “They’ve got some guys that can really bounce the ball around, get outside of the contain and everything. So that will be big for us just keeping them corralled, keeping them in a phone booth and making the tackles easy.” Running back Reggie Corbin leads the way for Illinois with 952 rushing yards on the season. Quarterback AJ Bush adds another dimension to the Illini’s ground game, as he is their second-leading rusher with 472 yards rushing. “He’s dynamic, he’s big, I think he’s 6-4, 225-230, so he’s a big kid,” Stille said of Bush. “He can really move, he’s not sitting back there in the pocket. So that will definitely be a big challenge for us keeping him contained, keeping him in check.” - Nate Clouse

