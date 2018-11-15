HuskerOnline.com

The majority of Nebraska’s 19 seniors have spent four or even five years as Huskers, but one who will be recognized on Senior Day will have only been in Lincoln for five months. Safety Tre Neal didn’t join the program until July, when he followed head coach Scott Frost from Central Florida as a graduate transfer and became an immediate piece in NU’s secondary mix. He’s started all 10 games this season, ranking fifth on the team with 49 tackles and adding an interception and two forced fumbles. Nebraska’s 2-7 record is obviously a dramatic change from his 13-0 run as a Knight last year, but Neal said he still wouldn’t change anything about his path to become a Husker. “This is exactly how I planned it out,” Neal said. “Outside of football, probably just the relationships I have with them and the coaches; and then just developing the relationship with the players, having that role as the middleman guy and just helping the younger guys and some of the older guys that don’t understand, kind of just helping out. “I’ve accepted that role. I’ve embraced it. That’s kind of the best thing.” Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander have been high on Neal’s ability since his arrival at Nebraska, but his value has been just as high because of his ability to be a coach on the field for a defense trying to learn a completely new scheme. “We’re glad to have Tre,” Frost said. “I have such a good relationship with Tre, the whole coaching staff does. Tre wants to be a coach; I think he’s going to be a good one. I love watching him have success on the football field, and he’s been great for our younger DBs and a lot of the defensive guys with him already being familiar with our defensive scheme and system. He can make all the calls for us, and that’s a piece we were missing before he got to town.” Nebraska’s record won’t be what he had hoped, but Neal said he’s taken a lot of pride in how far the Blackshirts have come over the course of the year. A unit that has now forced 18 turnovers, including 11 in the past three games alone, Neal said he’s starting to feel like he’s back at UCF again with how well the Huskers have been clicking on both sides of the ball. Saturday will be his seventh and final game at Memorial Stadium, and while he hasn’t had as extensive of an NU career as some of his fellow seniors, Neal said he would cherish every second of his home sendoff. “It will be bittersweet,” Neal said. “(Nebraska) welcomed me with open arms. This being my only year here, I felt like I’ve been here for four years, five years. You know the fans, my teammates that have been here, they’ve been treating me like I’m just like one of them.” - Robin Washut

Jaimes credits seniors for his big jump this season

Even though he’d only played one season of college football, Brenden Jaimes was expected to be a cornerstone of Nebraska’s offensive line this year after moving from right to left tackle. That didn’t mean the true sophomore still didn’t need as much help as he could get from his senior teammates up front. As the Huskers get ready to send off their 19 seniors in Saturday’s final home game of the season, Jaimes can’t thank guys like Jerald Foster, Tanner Farmer, and Cole Conrad enough for helping him adjust to his new role. “They’ve meant everything,” Jaimes said. “I think they’ve carried us through thick and thin. I owe most of my success to those guys for hanging in there with me, even at a young age. I know it’s not easy doing that, but they’ve done it anyways, and we’ve become good friends on and off the field. I’m just grateful for them.” Jaimes said he’s especially leaned on Foster since moving to the left side of the offensive line, whether it’s picking Foster’s brain in practice or asking him questions during games. Because the veterans have helped younger guys like Jaimes, sophomore right tackle Matt Farniok, and redshirt freshman guard Boe Wilson along so well, the entire o-line has made big strides each week. “It gives us a lot of confidence,” Jaimes said. “Between me and Jerald having that many games under our belt I think it gives us confidence that we know what we’re doing. We just do our job, the right side does their job, we play as a group and good things will happen.” Offensive line coach Greg Austin said Foster has served as a security blanket of sorts for Jaimes as he develops and has helped to guide the underclassmen to a point where he’ll be a main leader along the o-line next season. “It’s the communication, it’s the comfort,” Austin said. “Jerald is as an instinctual of a guy as you can have on the football field. His instincts are the key to his game. I think he gives (Jaimes) a comfort blanket sitting right there that he’s going to know his stuff. “(Jaimes) has actually taken it upon himself and he’s gotten a lot better with his communication, a lot better with his awareness. I have a saying in the room that iron sharpens iron, and as Jerald has kind of led him, he’s kind of taken on his own leadership of himself. "Now next year I expect for him to be the upperclassmen and a guy that knows what’s going on and a guy that sets the tempo.” - Robin Washut & Nate Clouse

The competition at tight end has brought out the best in guys like Austin Allen (above) and Kurt Rafdal. Associated Press

Allen, Rafdal pushing each other to get better

Jack Stoll locked up the No. 1 tight end job weeks ago, but the competition behind him hasn’t slowed down one bit. As the tight end group becomes more involved in Nebraska’s passing game, other players like Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal have seen bigger roles as a result. That’s made the daily battles in practice even more intense. “Kurt and I kind of have a similar frame so it’s kind of – I wouldn’t say a bigger competition, but there’s a great competition between us,” Allen said. “That’s going to make us better as a team because when you’re fighting against a guy that has equal talent as you, it’s making each of you better. “I’ll go into film and see stuff that Kurt did good today and I need to fix it. Kurt will see stuff that he needs to work on that I did good today and he needs to work on. It just makes us better.” Stoll has started all 10 games this season and leads the tight end group with 15 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. But Allen and Rafdal have both seen action every week, and while Rafdal has more receptions (four) and yards (67), Allen is right behind him (two grabs for 54). Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said he’s made it a point to try and get Allen and Rafdal to compete against each other as much as possible, because he knows it will only make both of them better and better as a result. “It’s a really fierce competition there between those two guys on a daily basis,” Beckton said. “I move them around; if there’s a period where I think Kurt has worked harder than Austin in a period, I will move him ahead of him. So the competition is fierce, and those guys are really working hard to push up to Jack right now.” - Robin Washut

