It hasn’t been very hard to figure out where quarterback Adrian Martinez is going to with the football more off than not in Nebraska’s passing game this season. Standout receivers Stanley Morgan Jr. and J.D. Spielman have accounted for 97 of the Huskers’ 169 completions so far and all but one of their 13 total receiving touchdowns. Not only that, the duo has been targeted on 56.6 percent (141) of NU’s total passes (249) on the year. Offensive coordinator/receivers coach Troy Walters said NU would continue to get Morgan and Spielman the ball as much as possible going forward, but eventually, other receivers are going to have shoulder the load. “At some point, other guys are going to have to step up and make a play,” Walters said. “I challenged the offense earlier in the week that there’s going to be a couple plays that need to be made by guys that right now people might not know of or assume they’re going to make plays. So everybody’s got to prepare as if they’re going to play 80 snaps.” Head coach Scott Frost said it was a bit of a fine line between making sure to get the football to his best players while also providing opportunities for others to make plays. But he knows there needs to be more balance in the distribution for Nebraska's offense to reach its full potential. Through eight games Spielman leads the team with 53 catches for 686 and seven touchdowns, while Morgan has 44 grabs on 68 targets for 638 yards and five scores. After that, though, junior Mike Williams is the next most targeted receiver with 11 for eight receptions and 99 yards. Next is walk-on Kade Warner with six catches on nine targets. "We've got two real weapons on the outside in those two. Those two are good enough to win games in college football and make a ton of plays, and that's proven itself..." Frost said. "We just need more guys like that." - Robin Washut



Run game strides must continue at Ohio State

A big part of Nebraska’s recent turnaround has been the improved play of the offensive line, particularly in the running game.

The Huskers have averaged a whopping 380.0 yards per game on the ground over the past three weeks. It also just so happens that Ohio State has had some issues against the run lately, giving up an average of 169.5 rushing yards and five total touchdowns against Minnesota and Purdue. Walters said the running game would be vital for the Huskers on Saturday, as they had to have balance to keep Ohio State’s talented and aggressive defense on its toes. “The line is doing a great job coming off the ball, understanding their assignments, finishing their blocks, on the perimeter,” Walters said. “We’re getting better in terms of our second level blocks; running backs are hitting the hole, running hard. I think early on in the year we were kind of dancing, tiptoeing, now the guys are hitting it. They’re confident in what they’re doing… “We’ve got to be able to run the football against Ohio State. You can’t drop back 50, 60 times and think you’re going to be successful, so that’s going to be the major emphasis, being able to run the football like we’ve been doing.” Right tackle Matt Farniok said as tough as the Buckeyes’ front four is, NU’s run game is operating with plenty of confidence heading into Saturday’s showdown. “I think the biggest change is we just have a better understanding of the schemes, the blocking techniques,” Farniok said. “We’ve just gotten better as a unit, as an o-line. We’re better with our footwork; we’re better with our hands, we’re able to move guys off the ball. “Our running backs are great players. It’s really a tip of the hat to them as well, because they’re doing their jobs fantastic.” - Robin Washut

Receiver Jaevon McQuitty has been a non-factor since his breakout spring game, but Nebraska still believes his future is bright. Tyler Krecklow

Confidence, consistency all that are holding McQuitty back

At the end of Nebraska’s Red-White Spring Game back in April, it looked as if Jaevon McQuitty was well on his way to becoming a key piece in the receiving corps. The redshirt freshman hauled in three catches for 33 yards in the annual scrimmage, including a 25-yard touchdown grab from Martinez in the second quarter. But having now played sparingly in just three of the first eight games of the season with zero receptions on only one target, McQuitty has essentially been a non-factor. Walters said the former four-star recruit out of Columbia, Mo., was still working his way back from a season-ending knee injury he suffered before his true freshman season. But even though he wasn’t playing much at all on game days, Walters said he’s still seen good progress from McQuitty the past 10 months. “To me, it’s just confidence,” Walters said. “It’s consistency; doing the right things over and over and over with speed and confidence. He’s coming back from that knee injury, and to me, he’s still a raw receiver, so he’s still learning the receiver position, learning how to get open, learning how to run routes. “But to his credit, man, he hasn’t played as much as he’d like, but he comes to work every day, practices his tail off, and he’s got my attention. He’ll continue to get better.” - Robin Washut

Raridon patiently waiting for his time to come

Working behind a veteran interior offensive line group, John Raridon has been patiently waiting for his time to come the past two and a half seasons.

A four-star prospect out of West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley in 2016, Raridon redshirted his first season and then played just one offensive snap last season. His chances to see the field have been few and far between again this year as a redshirt sophomore, as his lone playing time on offense through the first seven games amounted to just three snaps late in a lopsided loss at Wisconsin. But Raridon’s patience paid off last week, as he was able to play 23 total snaps in NU’s win over Bethune-Cookman. He registered an overall grade of 58.4 per Pro Football Focus, including a solid pass blocking grade of 78.8. “My biggest goal is just to be available, be a good teammate, be ready to help Jerald (Foster) on the sideline whenever,” Raridon said. “Just contribute how I can, I guess.” While he’s trying to make the most of this season, Raridon can’t help but look ahead to next year when seniors Foster and Tanner Farmer are graduated, and the window becomes wide-open for increased playing time or even a starting job. Raridon knows he still has plenty of work to do to capitalize on those future opportunities, but with the way things have shaken out the past three years, he has no idea it will all be well worth the wait.

“It’s complete luck,” Raridon said of his situation at Nebraska. “I was recruited by Bo (Pelini)’s staff, and (Mike) Riley was here when I came in here. I had no idea I’d end up with these guys, and I’m really glad I did.” - Robin Washut

Junior defensive end DaiShon Neal will be "out for a while" after undergoing surgery this week. Nate Clouse

Quick hits