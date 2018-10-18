After flirting with an early jump to the NFL this past offseason, Stanley Morgan Jr. decided to return for his senior season with hopes of re-writing Nebraska’s wide receiver record books.

Unfortunately, the first six games haven’t been nearly what Morgan had expected in any aspect. The 2017 second-team All-Big Ten selection set career highs with 61 catches, 986 receiving yards and 10 touchdown grabs last season. But his production this year has taken a notable drop, as he has just 27 catches for 393 yards and one score through the first six weeks. Sophomore J.D. Spielman has emerged as NU’s clear No. 1 receiving threat thus far, posting 13 more catches (40), 144 yards (537), and five touchdowns (6) than Morgan. Even though the New Orleans native would seem to have every reason to be disgruntled, offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Morgan has remained the ideal teammate and senior leader throughout his rough start. “He’s been awesome,” Walters said. “Probably doesn’t have the receiving yards, the receptions, the stats that he wants, and it’s been frustrating going 0-6. But he’s been a true pro. You kind of worry about someone like that, a senior, going indifferent. Man, he hasn’t done that. “He’s been 100-percent bought in and he’s been a leader and a role model for the younger guys. Honestly, we would’ve have as good a practice this week as we’ve had if it wasn’t for guys like Stanley.” Head coach Scott Frost gave a lot of credit to Morgan and NU's other team captains - defensive lineman Mick Stoltenberg, offensive lineman Jerald Foster, and linebacker Luke Gifford - for keeping the team together in spite of the 0-6 start to the year. But as valuable as Morgan has been as a leader, Frost knows he's just as important if not more so to the success of Nebraska's offense. "We're a better team when he has touches," Frost said. "So we'll do what we can to make sure he has a chance to change a game for us." - Robin Washut

Defense looking to shake things up in secondary

At 0-6, Nebraska’s coaching staff is willing to do anything necessary to spark their team’s performance. Part of that this week could be shaking up the defensive backfield rotation a bit, particularly in the Blackshirts’ man-coverage packages. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander hinted that sophomore Deontai Williams, who has been used primarily at safety, could move to the perimeter in man-to-man looks. Chinander also said NU would continue to give more looks to younger players like freshmen Cam Taylor and Braxton Clark. Regardless of who is on the field, however, Chinander said the most important key going forward was making sure those players were where they were supposed to be before and after the snap. “When you play man coverage in some of these sets and some of these splits you get, it’s critical to be aligned correctly,” Chinander said. “Critical. And we were misaligned.” Secondary coach Travis Fisher said he’s been pleased with the development of Taylor and Clark thus far, adding that fellow freshman C.J. Smith was well on his way to making a big jump up the rotation prior to his season-ending knee injury at Northwestern. Clark was not part of Nebraska’s 74-man travel roster on Saturday, but Fisher said he would be back in the mix for sure against Minnesota. “The freshmen are doing a great job in developing those guys, those guys are doing a great job,” Fisher said. “We’re using those guys in the football game, you saw CJ, you see Cam pretty much every week, you’ll see Braxton this week. So we’re using those guys, those guys are doing a great job in practice.” Fisher was asked how much the staff was monitoring the number of games they played some of those true freshmen in order to get them on the field but still preserve their redshirt eligibility under the NCAA’s new four-game redshirt rule. He said those decisions were entirely up to Frost and Chinander, but added that he had no reservations about putting any of those young guys on the field in games as long as they earned that right in practice. “I’m the small man on the totem pole when it comes to that,” Fisher said. “But these guys are ready to play, and when they’re ready to play, we put them on the field. Obviously, they’re great football players. When they’re ready to play, we put them on the field.” - Robin Washut

Blackshirts preparing for another physical test vs. Gopher run game

Minnesota’s offense doesn’t scare you much when looking over its statistics through the first six weeks.

The Gophers come into Saturday’s game averaging a modest 25.5 points and rank second-to-last in the Big Ten in total offense at 350.5 yards per contest. But where UM does present a challenge to Nebraska’s defense this week in with its physical power running game. Though it averages just 150.5 yards per game (3.8 yards per carry), Minnesota uses a three-headed ground attack of running backs Mohamed Ibrahim (103.7 ypg) and Bryce Williams (53.0 ypg) and Wildcat quarterback Seth Green (five rushing touchdowns). The Gophers’ rushing production is even more impressive when considering they lost their top two running backs to season-ending injuries after just the second game in Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith. “They run downhill,” junior defensive lineman Khalil Davis said. “They’re a run team, they want to run the ball, they run downhill, they’re not going to juke you. They’re just going to go straight downhill so that’s going to be on us. We’ve got to knock the line of scrimmage back and give our linebackers a good chance to make the tackle.” - Robin Washut

