On Tuesday, Inside Nebraska asked three questions Nebraska’s offense needed to answer over the bye week. If you’re interested in that, you can read it right here.

Today we’re focusing on three questions for the defense, which has clearly shown it’s the strength of the team this season. Kudos to defensive coordinator Tony White, who, yes, inherited veteran players at all three levels of his defense, which made the transition easier. But the coach has still found a way to get a group of players who didn’t know anything about him or his defense to buy in and play hard. It’s been impressive to watch.

Without further ado, here are my top three questions for the defense: