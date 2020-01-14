Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on surprises in the Farrell 50, teams having quiet but effective recruiting years and five huge prospect predictions as we head to Signing Day.

After going through the Farrell 50, my list of the top 50 college football players in the country, and seeing how they were ranked coming out of high school, it struck me that a few of them are complete shockers. Here are the ones that surprised me the most.

1. QB Joe Burrow, LSU — Anyone who tells you they saw this coming with Burrow is either related to him or lying. He’s was a solid quarterback prospect who should have had an unremarkable career. Now he’s the best player in college football and could be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

2. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson — LSU slow played him in its own state and Clemson loved him. I had a feeling about him, but I didn’t do anything about it. He should have been a four-star.

3. LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson — He projected at numerous positions for college and that confused us a bit, but we clearly overthought it.

4. QB Justin Herbert, Oregon — He looked skinny even though he had good size coming out of high school and he was raw with a live arm. Now he’s likely a first-rounder.

5. DE James Lynch, Baylor — Big and powerful but too slow to be elite, right? Wrong. He’s a beast.

6. WR Justin Jefferson, LSU — Academics were the main issue with Jefferson but there’s no excuse for this. He was better than a two-star talent coming out and he’s showing that and more.

7. OL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin — He was a defensive lineman to us out of high school but when big men go to the Badgers they somehow turn out to be great offensive linemen.

8. LB Evan Weaver, Cal — A defensive end out of high school we didn’t think he could play in space the way he has been. He’s a tackling machine.

9. S Antoine Winfield, Minnesota — The bloodlines alone should have been enough for three stars, right? What were we thinking?

10. DE Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State — Thin and quick, he has developed strength and technique and flattens as well as anyone now.