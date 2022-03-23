Three & Out: Red carpet treatment, NU commits at spring game, working ahead

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball, and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out," we hit on the red carpet treatment for recruits, NU commits attending the spring game, and working ahead.

Cayden Green

Rolling out the red carpet for recruits

There have been a number of takeaways to some of this week's recruiting reactions. From the "Ho-hum" to the "What was our staff doing last year?" to the "When do the great impression stories change to commitment stories?". I get it. All of it. And while Nebraska fans have had to put up with some underachieving on the field, it's time to see that there are some serious improvements being made already in the recruiting side of things since some of the new blood came to town. We have been saying on the board and in TT to expect more exclusive, personalized visits to happen soon. It took until March, but how clutch have they been? A week ago in my Three & Out section I debuted my offensive big board beta version. I didn't include Cayden Green. In fact, I alluded to a significant missed opportunity with Green by Nebraska and thought the Huskers weren't going to get back into the equation with him. What did it take? Nebraska putting in some time and effort on the road. Hosting some of Green's teammates with his head coach earlier in the year was the tie between Nebraska getting another chance with Green. What's more is that Nebraska is back into areas that should make some of you smile as it does me: Texas. The Huskers hosted Chance Rucker, one of the state's best cornerbacks from Denton Ryan (same high school as former Nebraska defensive end Josh Williams). It kinda came out of left field with his visit, and it sets up an official visit to Nebraska with the Huskers are in his top five. The reports from both Green and Rucker following their visits were outstanding. This is the result of this new staff. It's time to move on folks. Yes, these recruits will continue to show up in Lincoln for visits and have great visits and leave uncommitted. But Nebraska actually has a shot with these guys. And while I felt like Nebraska had the shot with many guys last summer that they brought in for official visits, the difference here will be that NU will follow up and be persistent in the pursuit for these recruits. Green has already said that Bill Busch contacts him more than any other coach at any other school. Busch has been recruiting Kansas City for about 8 weeks. Think about how easy it was to change things and, at the same time, how quickly any chance can be ruined. It's a real comparison of last year to this year. These red carpet treatment for recruits will not be ending anytime soon. If all of you have been happy with these reports, and really you should have been, imagine just how ecstatic the staff probably was following the recruits leaving campus. There is a path here. There is a quick recovery path and a way to demonstrate interest through good old fashioned consistency with recruiting. This staff is putting in the work. - Bryan Munson

Husker commits and spring game

The April 9 Red-White game is quickly approaching and the visitor list is starting to be fleshed out with more confirmations. HuskerOnline.com made an effort to contact all of the Cornhuskers' Class of 2023 verbal commitments to see if they planned to be in attendance in Lincoln 2 & 1/2 weeks from today. Below is what they told us:

Attending

"Yeah, I will be there. I'm just looking forward to having a good time and to watching them compete on the field."



"Yeah, I plan on being there. I'm most interested to see how the coaches coach in a game day situation. That's what I will be focused on."



"Yes sir, I will be there. I plan on looking deeper into the school and learning more about the 'why' to everything that they do. I am also interested on seeing who wins the quarterback battle and how they produce the offense during the spring game, especially since they had to pick up the offense so quick."



Not attending

Ben Brahmer will not be at the spring game because he will be participating in the Sioux City Relays track meet that Saturday. He is scheduled to take part in the 4x400 mile relay, and both hurdles events. There's the possibility he will do the shot put and the discus as well.



Still to be determined

The younger brother of former Husker and current Kansas City Chief cornerback Dicaprio Bootle was recently offered by USC, and he just took an unofficial visit to Florida Atlantic. He has not gotten back to us yet with his plans for Saturday, April 9.



In addition to their own experiences and observations during Red-White game, the three confirmed Cornhusker commits who will be there will also be counted on to serve as unofficial ambassadors to the other visiting recruits in attendance. There has been a noticeable uptick in Nebraska's recruiting efforts, in quality but especially quality, with the recent assistant coaching and personnel staff changes at NU, so we are expecting an impressive array of recruits in Lincoln for the Red-White game. - Mike Matya

Caleb Benning

Time to make a move on 2024 and 2025 classes

With a third of the class in the boat for Nebraska, it's time for them to take a little look down the road. They have already, clearly with the amount of time they have carved out to go check out Dae'Vonn Hall and Caleb Benning, but it's time to start nailing down some of these commitments. And think about how big it would be to nail down both of those commitments? Omaha kids. Recruited by some of Nebraska's biggest rivals. Hall is a national recruit and Benning with an offer from Vanderbilt (I know about the Dan Jackson connection) could emerge as one as time goes on. And we can't forget about the 2025 group. Nebraska can't overlook the talent in Omaha again with kids in the 2025 class like Tyson Terry and Christian Jones. Look at their offer lists. Identical. Four offers with two coming from Big Ten schools and the other two coming from Big 12 schools. The lid should blow off of both of these guys soon. If both Hall and Benning are national guys, then both Terry and Jones can be, too. There is a tremendous amount of potential for all four of these Omaha recruits to get extremely popular over the coming months and that will make some Nebraska fans sweat the same type of "Malachi Coleman bullets" that they are sweating now. And it's not just in Omaha. There are reasons to be optimistic with other players in neighboring states and even in the 500 mile radius. None may be more important than Mario Buford. Mario is the younger brother of current Husker, Marques Buford. And let me throw some other 2024 names out there that Nebraska needs to be encouraging to come back to campus any time they can and putting forward maximum effort when it comes to recruiting them: