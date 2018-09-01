Three & Out: Piper, Kautz get Norfolk Catholic back on track
NORFOLK, Neb. - Coming off of winning a state title in 2017, Norfolk Catholic had high expectations for this season. However, the Knights got off to a rough start as they fell to rival Pierce 48-29...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news