Three & Out: Piper, Kautz get Norfolk Catholic back on track

Nebraska commit Ethan Piper had a big night for Norfolk Catholic on both sides of the ball Friday night.
Nate Clouse
Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline.com
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

NORFOLK, Neb. - Coming off of winning a state title in 2017, Norfolk Catholic had high expectations for this season. However, the Knights got off to a rough start as they fell to rival Pierce 48-29...

