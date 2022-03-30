Three & Out: Mo-Kan reboot, 500-mile focus and JUCO BSB help
This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball, and recruiting.
Today in our next installment of "Three and Out," we hit on Mo-Kan recruiting reboot, 500-mile radius focus, and junior college baseball help on the way.
Mo-Kan recruiting reboot
During the Scott Frost era, Nebraska signed Will Honas, Dedrick Mills, Jahkeem Green, Jordon Riley, Niko Cooper and Nadab Joseph from the Kansas junior college ranks. All of them are no longer in the program, and only Mills and Honas were significant contributors on the field as Huskers.
NU also signed Kansas high school offensive linemen Turner Corcoran and Alex Conn since 2018. And in the just-signed 2022 class, they added Kansas JUCO defensive backs Javier Morton and DeShon Singleton.
Conversely, the Big Red has not signed a single recruit from the state of Missouri since Coach Frost arrived in Lincoln. Receiver Jaevon McQuitty was the last Show Me State prospect signed by Nebraska in the Class of 2017.
Clearly, a major shakeup in recruiting assignments and strategy was needed for those two border states and that occurred when Frost assigned Kansas recruiting to Bill Busch and had him tag team with Mickey Joseph in Missouri.
The new tandem of Husker assistant coaches is already getting traction in those two important football recruiting states for Nebraska. Below is the list of high school players who have already visited Lincoln this year from Kansas and Missouri.
Kansas visitors
Four of the top eight recruits in Kansas this cycle, all of them offensive players, unofficially visited NU so far this year. Every single one of them gave rave reviews of their experiences in Lincoln.
Missouri visitors
Likewise, the Nos. 2 and 3 recruits in Missouri for the Class of 2023, who are Rivals100 offensive linemen, as well as the No. 3 prospect in the 2024 class, who is an R250 defensive end, all made it to Nebraska in the first few months of this year.
Two talented 2023 receiver prospects also joined them in taking unofficials to NU.
But this is only the start. Both Busch and Joseph are dogged and relentless on the recruiting trail, so we're just seeing the first fruits of their efforts.
A football program like Nebraska's with a low population base simply cannot afford to ignore a perennial talent-rich state like Missouri. That the Huskers haven't signed even one recruit from the state in over five years is simply inexcusable.
Thankfully, with the new coaches in charge of the area that glaring oversight is in the process of being remedied.
- Mike Matya
Getting serious about the radius
If it feels like the neighboring states and the 500-mile radius being emphasized with the new staff under Scott Frost is not a coincidence. Schools such as Texas enjoy their square mileage and millions of people.
It's tough for Nebraska to compete with that. It's tough for most schools to compete with that. For years and years Nebraska has had a business model. It was something that Tom Osborne's staff executed without calling it by a catchy name.
It's also something that Bill Callahan and his staff were very good about doing. The term they used was "500-mile radius". It was a plan to basically extend the radius of a circle 500 miles out from Lincoln and consider it the extended state border.
With Vince Guinta back in Lincoln it really shouldn't be of much surprise that the plan is back in effect. It's clearer which coach has been assigned to some states, and as far as HuskerOnline can tell these are the assignments:
Nebraska - Mickey Joseph (Omaha) and Barrett Ruud
Colorado - Barrett Ruud
Iowa - Erik Chinander
Kansas - Bill Busch
Missouri - Bill Busch (Kansas City) and Mickey Joseph (St. Louis)
Minnesota - Barrett Ruud
North Dakota - DJ Vokolek
South Dakota - DJ Vokolek
Wyoming - DJ Vokolek
Some of these assignments are pretty explainable. In-state, Nebraska has needed some help in Omaha to stop players from leaving the state. Joseph was very active in both Omaha and Lincoln in the month of January.
Ruud has been recruiting the state of Nebraska since he came back to Lincoln from UCF. It seems that Ruud will also remain in Colorado and has picked up Minnesota.
Chinander is from Iowa and has been recruiting the state for Frost since the two left Orlando for Lincoln. Chinander has had some success there in recent years.
A new name for assignments is DJ Vokolek. Vokolek appears to have picked up the Dakotas and Wyoming. The connection here appears to be the fact that Vokolek has recruited those areas before going back to his coaching days at UNI.
Bill Busch returns to Nebraska and steps into some big responsibilities. The Huskers are looking for some pay off on the recruiting trail in Kansas and Kansas City. Busch has both and the only other state, other than Nebraska, to have two coaches assigned to it is Missouri.
With Busch in Kansas City they have also put Joseph in St. Louis. I think it can easily be said that recruiting in Missouri in recent years has been disappointing. The Huskers have not landed a great quantity of players and have failed to have much of an impact in either KC or St. Louis.
It's easy to understand why both Busch and Joseph are in the "Show-Me" state. It's because they are the ace recruiters for Nebraska and the Huskers need quick results this season to show improvement in the short amount of time since being named assistant coaches under Frost.
So as times change the more things remain the same. Recruiting is important in states like Florida, Georgia, Texas and Louisiana. But Nebraska knows in order to be successful they have to get more relevant in the radius and quick.
- Bryan Munson
JUCO Baseball help is on the way
We are nearing the halfway point of the college baseball season and not many would have predicted Nebraska would be sitting with a sub-.500, 9-14 record at the end of March.
Production is down across the board, be it pitching, hitting or fielding. The Huskers have mostly looked like a mediocre team in 2022 as is laid out in this post from the HOL baseball board.
The first 22 games of this season have revealed some real deficiencies on the roster that need to be addressed before next season rolls around.
One of the quickest ways to remedy roster deficiencies and to add quality depth to the program is to mine the junior college ranks for immediate contributors. Nebraska already has seven JUCO players set to arrive by this fall, and we checked in with them to see how they were faring thus far in their respective seasons.
Dreher will be a walk-on left-handed pitcher for the Huskers. So far this season he has thrown 28.1 innings with an ERA of 5.40, and 42 strikeouts and 25 walks.
Evans was recruited to play in the outfield for Nebraska, and through 20 games this season he is batting .360. He also has 3 home runs, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored, and 7 stolen bases.
He will have two seasons of eligibility left when he gets to Nebraska.
Right-handed pitcher Frahm has thrown 7.2 innings of relief work, giving up only 2 hits with 12 strikeouts and 11 walks, and 4 earned runs. He has one save so far this season.
He will have two seasons of eligibility left when he gets to Nebraska.
Centerfielder Johnson is one of two Iowa Western CC players set to become Cornhuskers in the fall. So far in 2022, he is batting .333 through 18 games. He has 5 extra base knocks among his 16 hits: 2 doubles, 1 triple and 2 home runs. He also has 14 RBI.
He will have two years of eligibility left to play when he gets to Lincoln.
Right-handed pitcher Sears has started seven games so far this season and has thrown three complete games. He has a 7-0 record, with 46.1 innings pitched, 68 strikeouts, 13 walks, and a 2.14 ERA. He was named the National JUCO Pitcher of the Week one time, as well as the ICCAC pitcher of the week.
He will have two seasons of eligibility left when he gets to Nebraska.
Left-handed pitcher Sleeper has thrown 11.2 innings of relief work with 18 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.80. He got his first start of the season yesterday.
He will have three seasons of eligibility left once he gets to Nebraska.
A right-handed closing pitcher, Thomas has pitched 8.1 innings in relief so far this season, giving up only 4 hits to go along with 11 strikeouts and three walks. He has a 1.08 ERA.
He will have two seasons of eligibility left when he gets to Nebraska.
I would suspect the above seven signees could have additional junior college recruits or transfer portal players join them on the Huskers' roster before fall camp begins later this year.
Granted, this is a relatively young Nebraska baseball team this season after having lost so many upperclassmen to graduation or the MLB Draft. But several positions need significant shoring up if NU is to have a chance to achieve the lofty goals head coach Will Bolt expects for his program.
- Mike Matya