Three & Out: Mo-Kan reboot, 500-mile focus and JUCO BSB help

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball, and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out," we hit on Mo-Kan recruiting reboot, 500-mile radius focus, and junior college baseball help on the way.

OL recruit Calvin Clements from Kansas

Mo-Kan recruiting reboot

During the Scott Frost era, Nebraska signed Will Honas, Dedrick Mills, Jahkeem Green, Jordon Riley, Niko Cooper and Nadab Joseph from the Kansas junior college ranks. All of them are no longer in the program, and only Mills and Honas were significant contributors on the field as Huskers. NU also signed Kansas high school offensive linemen Turner Corcoran and Alex Conn since 2018. And in the just-signed 2022 class, they added Kansas JUCO defensive backs Javier Morton and DeShon Singleton. Conversely, the Big Red has not signed a single recruit from the state of Missouri since Coach Frost arrived in Lincoln. Receiver Jaevon McQuitty was the last Show Me State prospect signed by Nebraska in the Class of 2017. Clearly, a major shakeup in recruiting assignments and strategy was needed for those two border states and that occurred when Frost assigned Kansas recruiting to Bill Busch and had him tag team with Mickey Joseph in Missouri. The new tandem of Husker assistant coaches is already getting traction in those two important football recruiting states for Nebraska. Below is the list of high school players who have already visited Lincoln this year from Kansas and Missouri.

Kansas visitors

Four of the top eight recruits in Kansas this cycle, all of them offensive players, unofficially visited NU so far this year. Every single one of them gave rave reviews of their experiences in Lincoln.

Missouri visitors

Likewise, the Nos. 2 and 3 recruits in Missouri for the Class of 2023, who are Rivals100 offensive linemen, as well as the No. 3 prospect in the 2024 class, who is an R250 defensive end, all made it to Nebraska in the first few months of this year. Two talented 2023 receiver prospects also joined them in taking unofficials to NU. But this is only the start. Both Busch and Joseph are dogged and relentless on the recruiting trail, so we're just seeing the first fruits of their efforts. A football program like Nebraska's with a low population base simply cannot afford to ignore a perennial talent-rich state like Missouri. That the Huskers haven't signed even one recruit from the state in over five years is simply inexcusable. Thankfully, with the new coaches in charge of the area that glaring oversight is in the process of being remedied. - Mike Matya

Assistant coach Barrett Ruud has added Minnesota to his recruiting responsibilities of Nebraska and Colorado. (Nate Clouse)

Getting serious about the radius

If it feels like the neighboring states and the 500-mile radius being emphasized with the new staff under Scott Frost is not a coincidence. Schools such as Texas enjoy their square mileage and millions of people. It's tough for Nebraska to compete with that. It's tough for most schools to compete with that. For years and years Nebraska has had a business model. It was something that Tom Osborne's staff executed without calling it by a catchy name. It's also something that Bill Callahan and his staff were very good about doing. The term they used was "500-mile radius". It was a plan to basically extend the radius of a circle 500 miles out from Lincoln and consider it the extended state border. With Vince Guinta back in Lincoln it really shouldn't be of much surprise that the plan is back in effect. It's clearer which coach has been assigned to some states, and as far as HuskerOnline can tell these are the assignments: Nebraska - Mickey Joseph (Omaha) and Barrett Ruud Colorado - Barrett Ruud Iowa - Erik Chinander Kansas - Bill Busch Missouri - Bill Busch (Kansas City) and Mickey Joseph (St. Louis) Minnesota - Barrett Ruud North Dakota - DJ Vokolek South Dakota - DJ Vokolek Wyoming - DJ Vokolek Some of these assignments are pretty explainable. In-state, Nebraska has needed some help in Omaha to stop players from leaving the state. Joseph was very active in both Omaha and Lincoln in the month of January. Ruud has been recruiting the state of Nebraska since he came back to Lincoln from UCF. It seems that Ruud will also remain in Colorado and has picked up Minnesota.

Chinander is from Iowa and has been recruiting the state for Frost since the two left Orlando for Lincoln. Chinander has had some success there in recent years. A new name for assignments is DJ Vokolek. Vokolek appears to have picked up the Dakotas and Wyoming. The connection here appears to be the fact that Vokolek has recruited those areas before going back to his coaching days at UNI. Bill Busch returns to Nebraska and steps into some big responsibilities. The Huskers are looking for some pay off on the recruiting trail in Kansas and Kansas City. Busch has both and the only other state, other than Nebraska, to have two coaches assigned to it is Missouri. With Busch in Kansas City they have also put Joseph in St. Louis. I think it can easily be said that recruiting in Missouri in recent years has been disappointing. The Huskers have not landed a great quantity of players and have failed to have much of an impact in either KC or St. Louis. It's easy to understand why both Busch and Joseph are in the "Show-Me" state. It's because they are the ace recruiters for Nebraska and the Huskers need quick results this season to show improvement in the short amount of time since being named assistant coaches under Frost. So as times change the more things remain the same. Recruiting is important in states like Florida, Georgia, Texas and Louisiana. But Nebraska knows in order to be successful they have to get more relevant in the radius and quick. - Bryan Munson

JUCO Baseball help is on the way

We are nearing the halfway point of the college baseball season and not many would have predicted Nebraska would be sitting with a sub-.500, 9-14 record at the end of March. Production is down across the board, be it pitching, hitting or fielding. The Huskers have mostly looked like a mediocre team in 2022 as is laid out in this post from the HOL baseball board. The first 22 games of this season have revealed some real deficiencies on the roster that need to be addressed before next season rolls around. One of the quickest ways to remedy roster deficiencies and to add quality depth to the program is to mine the junior college ranks for immediate contributors. Nebraska already has seven JUCO players set to arrive by this fall, and we checked in with them to see how they were faring thus far in their respective seasons.

Dreher will be a walk-on left-handed pitcher for the Huskers. So far this season he has thrown 28.1 innings with an ERA of 5.40, and 42 strikeouts and 25 walks.

Evans was recruited to play in the outfield for Nebraska, and through 20 games this season he is batting .360. He also has 3 home runs, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored, and 7 stolen bases. He will have two seasons of eligibility left when he gets to Nebraska.

Right-handed pitcher Frahm has thrown 7.2 innings of relief work, giving up only 2 hits with 12 strikeouts and 11 walks, and 4 earned runs. He has one save so far this season. He will have two seasons of eligibility left when he gets to Nebraska.

Centerfielder Johnson is one of two Iowa Western CC players set to become Cornhuskers in the fall. So far in 2022, he is batting .333 through 18 games. He has 5 extra base knocks among his 16 hits: 2 doubles, 1 triple and 2 home runs. He also has 14 RBI. He will have two years of eligibility left to play when he gets to Lincoln.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UNCB8IFJ1bnMgb24gcnVucyBvbiBydW5zISEhIDcgcnVuIGlubmlu ZyBmb3IgdGhlIFJlaXZlcnM8YnI+PGJyPi1Xb29kIHNpbmdsZXM8YnI+LUdp c2ggc2luZ2xlczxicj4tQ29udHJlcmFzIHdhbGtzPGJyPi1CbGFrZSBIQlA8 YnI+LUpvaG5zb24gbGF1bmNoZXMgYSBHcmFuZCBTbGFtISEh8J+SoyDwn5qA IDxicj4tV3JpZ2h0IGxhc2VycyBhbiBSQkkgZG91YmxlPGJyPi1Sb2JlcnRz b24gaGl0cyBhbiBSQkkgc2luZ2xlPGJyPi1Xb29kIHNtYXNoZXMgYW4gUkJJ IHRyaXBsZTxicj48YnI+U2NvcmU6IDEwLTIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RvZ2V0aGVyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVG9nZXRoZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UNDg/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUNDg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9DVlNjWTFjbUliIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1ZTY1kxY21JYjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJV0NDIFJlaXZlciBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFJlaXZlckJhc2Vi YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlaXZlckJhc2Vi YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA4MTk3MTQwMTQ4OTgxNzY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Right-handed pitcher Sears has started seven games so far this season and has thrown three complete games. He has a 7-0 record, with 46.1 innings pitched, 68 strikeouts, 13 walks, and a 2.14 ERA. He was named the National JUCO Pitcher of the Week one time, as well as the ICCAC pitcher of the week. He will have two seasons of eligibility left when he gets to Nebraska.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdHJhaWdodCBnYXMg4pu977iPPGJyPjxicj5CcmV0dCBTZWFycyYj Mzk7IHBoZW5vbWVuYWwgd2VlayBzYXcgaGltIHJldGlyZSAxOCBvZiB0aGUg MjMgYmF0dGVycyBoZSBmYWNlZCB2aWEgc3RyaWtlIG91dCwgdGFraW5nIGhv bWUgdGhlIGxhdGVzdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvTkpDQUFCYXNlYmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I05KQ0FBQmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+IERJSSBQaXRjaGVyIG9mIHRo ZSBXZWVrIGhvbm9yITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9OSkNBQVBPVFc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNOSkNBQVBPVFc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UVTQ5 MUJRUXdtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFU0OTFCUVF3bTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBOSkNBQSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQE5KQ0FBQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkpDQUFCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUw NDEyODcxNTk3MzkzMTAwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAx NiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdW5kYXkgcmVjYXA7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSUNDQ0Jhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJQ0NDQmFz ZWJhbGw8L2E+IDxicj5CcmV0dCBTZWFycyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JzZWFyc180P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBic2Vh cnNfNDwvYT4gPGJyPkNHLCA3IGlubmluZ3MgMkgsIDBFUiwgMThL8J+UpTxi cj41LTAgb24gdGhlIHllYXIhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1JUUj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1JUUjwvYT7wn5SxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lSGtBUE94 VW1mIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZUhrQVBPeFVtZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBTdGV2ZSBNYXJ0aW5leiAoQFNNQVJUSU5JNzApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU01BUlRJTkk3MC9zdGF0dXMvMTUwMzM2MjAzMjY5 MDc3ODEyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNCwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Left-handed pitcher Sleeper has thrown 11.2 innings of relief work with 18 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.80. He got his first start of the season yesterday. He will have three seasons of eligibility left once he gets to Nebraska.

A right-handed closing pitcher, Thomas has pitched 8.1 innings in relief so far this season, giving up only 4 hits to go along with 11 strikeouts and three walks. He has a 1.08 ERA. He will have two seasons of eligibility left when he gets to Nebraska.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DYWxlYlJ1dGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWxl YlJ1dGVyPC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q YXJrZXJUaG9tYXMzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFya2VyVGhv bWFzMzI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vanVjb3Jv dXRlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqdWNvcm91dGU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlX05vYWhfU2hhcnA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZV9Ob2FoX1NoYXJwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU0NDMjI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dH