Three & Out: Elkhorn South, Prochazka overcome adversity to get Week 1 win
OMAHA, Neb. - Elkhorn South pulled off a dramatic 30-28 victory over Millard West on Thursday night at Buell Stadium in Omaha. Here are three quick thoughts on the game that featured future Rivals1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news