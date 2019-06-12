Three & Out: 2021 QB, TE transfer? & LB visits a priority
HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Nate Clouse and Mike Matya give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska's football recruiting.Today we run our next installm...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news