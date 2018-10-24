Fans started camping out in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and by the time the doors opened for Nebraska men’s basketball public scrimmage an hour later, the line was wrapped around for blocks.



A counted 3,700 people showed up to get their first look at the 2018-19 Husker squad, and they were treated to watch NU’s team practice and then four four-minute quarters of an intra-squad scrimmage.

The Red team, led by 10 points from junior guard Dachon Burke and nine points from senior point guard Glynn Watson, rolled to a 36-20 win over the White. Sophomore wing Nana Akenten led the White squad with six points, while seniors James Palmer Jr. and Isaac Copeland both added four points.

Head coach Tim Miles said he was mostly focused on his team’s actual practice – which he said was very good – than the scrimmage event, but more than anything he was blown away by the fan turnout and excitement around the program.

“With fans lined up that early and with that many of them, I think that’s great for our guys, it’s great for our program,” Miles said. “But it really tells you a lot about the Husker fans. They’re so loyal and they’re so into it, it’s cool stuff. That doesn’t happen at a lot of places, and that’s what makes Nebraska so special.”

The star of the night was Burke, who will have to sit out this season per NCAA rules following his transfer from Robert Morris this spring.

Given that this would be his one and only chance this year to show Nebraska fans what he could do, Burke said he was as amped up as anyone.

“It felt like Game 7, Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers,” Burke joked.

“I was a little nervous at first, but once you start getting going, it’s great. It’s a great atmosphere already, and it wasn’t even fully packed. But it felt packed. I loved the fans. The energy, you could feel it. You score, you get a stop, whatever, the fans were just involved. I’m loving it. I just can’t wait to get back on the court next season.”

Junior forward Isaiah Roby had six points and freshman Amir Harris followed with four for the Red team. Redshirt freshman Justin Costello had three points, while senior center Tanner Borchardt, sophomore forward Dedoch Chan, and sophomore guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson all finished with two points.

With Nebraska’s “secret scrimmage” at Iowa State on Sunday and now Wednesday’s public scrimmage now in the books, the attention now shifts fully to the team’s unofficial debut in an exhibition home game vs. Wayne (Neb.) State on Nov. 1.

After an offseason full of hype about what this season could potentially be, Miles said the Huskers were chomping at the bit to let their play do the rest of the talking for them.

“I feel like they’re dying to go against somebody else, play in a game, and just get this thing going,” Miles said.