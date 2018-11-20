Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 11:42:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Husker RB commit Thompkins has mind-blowing trip to Nebraska

Uqyagaa5ucpnnbgf7xzv
Ronald Thompkins
Nate Clouse
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson running back and Nebraska commit Ronald Thompkins took his official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. The three-star running back got into Lincoln on Friday and was able ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}