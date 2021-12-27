The Weekly Rundown: Putting a close on 2021 and the Husker sports year

The 2021 sports calendar officially comes to a close this week. We hit on that and more as we start your Monday off with the Weekly Rundown column.

Scott Frost talks with Greg Schiano at Rutgers a little over a year ago for a late December night game. (Rutgers University)

Sure bets

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now: COVID continues to disrupt the sports world: When COVID-19 took over our world in March of 2020, I don't think any of us could have imagined in our wildest dreams we'd still be seeing game cancelations in late December of 2021. So far we've seen Virginia, Boston College, Miami, Hawaii and Texas A&M all back out of bowl games for COVID issues. We didn't see one COVID cancellation during the regular season because it would have gone down as a forfeit. College football is different than any other major sports league. There are no uniform COVID protocols and testing procedures. We saw the NFL and NBA as of late deal with a recent spike of Omicron cases, but they have figured out a way to make things work. The unique structure of college football makes it difficult, with the near month-long break over December where coaches recruit, players take finals, and everyone typically goes home to celebrate the holidays. In college football, where teams like Virginia and Miami have undergone head coaching changes, or in Texas A&M's case where you are playing in a bowl game beneath your standards, all of a sudden COVID finds a way to shut things down. The people I feel bad for are the cities of Jacksonville and El Paso. The Gator Bowl has been played since 1946 and the Sun Bowl is the second-oldest bowl game that dates back to 1935 - it is one of the original five bowl games. The Gator Bowl has figured out a way to save their game with Rutgers. Will the Sun Bowl be as fortunate? These are long-standing games with over 80+ years of tradition. I know the younger college football generation does not care about the bowls, but the history of the game was built on the backs of games like this. To put it in perspective, in 1946 there were just 10 bowl games, and the Sun Bowl and Gator Bowl were two of them. Transfer portal QB drama: Once USC quarterback Kedon Slovis chose to transfer to Pittsburgh, it really left a lot of questions on what direction Nebraska would go in finding a transfer portal quarterback. NU technically has until Jan. 18 to get a quarterback on campus, but you can sense the anxiousness in Husker fans as nobody has a clear read on what direction this is heading. Frost now has room to make a RB's coach hire: Before the departure of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, I don't think anyone had a clear read on how Scott Frost was going to fill his running backs coach job and hire a full-time special teams coordinator. I think now we know. Mike Dawson can easily slide back down to the defensive line and still coach the boundary outside linebacker position. Erik Chinander can continue to coach the field outside linebackers, and Bill Busch can take over special teams and assist on defense. This paves the way for Frost to go out and get a running backs coach.

Tony Tuioti has left NU for Oregon after three years. (Sean Callahan)

Surprises

These were my surprises of the week: Tony Tuioti's quick exit to Oregon: Other than Tuioti's time at his home state of Hawaii (2008-2013), he never spent more than two seasons at any coaching job other than Nebraska. Was it a surprise still to see Tuioti move on to Oregon? Yes, only in the sense that so few on the defensive coaching staff have moved on at NU since 2018. At the same time, I totally get the move. The type of players Tuioti recruits, he's going to have more success landing them at Oregon than Nebraska. I'm also sure Tuioti probably got around a $100,000 pay bump to take the Oregon job. Now I'm curious what will happen with his son Teitum Tuioti at Lincoln Southeast, who currently has Husker offers and has played all three of his years of high school football in Nebraska. Will he get an Oregon offer? Will he even consider the Big Red without his family in town anymore? Marcus Castro-Walker: We hardly knew him, other than the guy who stood behind Scott Frost with his sunglasses on as NU's "get-back" coach. After one year in Lincoln, he'll take a similar job at Florida.

Roster management still remains a question for the 2022 season. (Tyler Krecklow)

The jury is still out

Questions still surround these things: Roster management: Roster management is going to be tight. The NCAA will let teams sign up to 32 players going forward, with seven being portal replacements. You still have to be at 85 scholarships, though, by August. There are no super senior exceptions. The temptation of the transfer portal is going to be tough for all schools, including Nebraska. If you see a player in the portal that is better than what you have then you have to take them. At the same time, you might have to cut loose a player on your current 85 to make room for a new player. The roster management for NU is far from over. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the coming months. The plan for center in 2022: Spring football starts in two months. What we don't know is who will take the opening snaps at center. I'm not sure Donovan Raiola even knows that at this point.

We still do not have the contract details on new OC Mark Whipple. (Sean Callahan)

This has my attention