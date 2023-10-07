Nebraska football must have done its community service work all week to rack up some good karma on Friday night against Illinois. I’m not saying that simply because it won the game (20-7, by the way).

Clichés are clichés for a reason – which is itself a cliché – but you know the old sports adage “Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way?”

Well … Matt Rhule won’t be able to say that about his team tonight. I said this in our instant analysis Rapid Recap video following the Louisiana Tech game two weeks ago but, as a refresher, the Huskers were the major benefactors of the ball literally bouncing their way on at least three significant plays in that win:

Heinrich Haarberg’s fumbled snap on the first touchdown drive of the third quarter, which was preceded by Tommi Hill’s fumble on the opening kick of the second half and followed later by another Haarberg fumble. That last play listed was the one where it bounced the Huskers’ way in the most obvious way after Haarberg was chased down in the backfield but was able to corral the ball.

And … we now have two games to point to this season in which the ball literally bounced Nebraska’s way and the Huskers got the benefit of good fortune – which feels weird to say out loud, but we’ve now done it twice in the past three weeks.

There are 12 prominent examples of those plays to run through: